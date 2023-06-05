Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $350.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

