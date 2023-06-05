Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.15. 696,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

