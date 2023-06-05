Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.48. 958,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,856. The firm has a market cap of $352.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

