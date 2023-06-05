Matrix Capital Management Company LP Buys 465,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 5.1% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $265,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,203 shares of company stock worth $8,418,517. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.64. 557,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,276. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -205.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

