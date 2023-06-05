Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Down 5.3%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.32. Approximately 27,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 117,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MATW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -43.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.