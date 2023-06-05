MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.51% of MercadoLibre worth $218,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 71.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 275.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after buying an additional 92,146 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $9.28 on Monday, reaching $1,279.95. 68,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,273.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

