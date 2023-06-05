Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.31 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $35.31 million and approximately $174,783.83 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00008034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003900 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,539,821 coins and its circulating supply is 17,145,273 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,533,722 with 17,143,166 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.17863015 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $117,555.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

