MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,210,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,531,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Trading Up 10.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MicroVision in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.