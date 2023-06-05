Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $458.81 million and $13.64 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,039,520,333 coins and its circulating supply is 912,279,475 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,039,434,652.8400393 with 912,053,232.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53445967 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,355,388.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

