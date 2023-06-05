Minerva Advisors LLC Acquires 28,228 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Astronics makes up about 3.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of Astronics worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Stock Down 1.7 %

ATRO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.66. 52,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

