Minerva Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Astronics accounts for approximately 3.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Astronics worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,832. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

