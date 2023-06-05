Mirova Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirova raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,741 shares of company stock worth $1,114,446 and sold 36,700 shares worth $1,206,382. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

KDP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. 1,051,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

