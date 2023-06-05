Mirova Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mirova bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WestRock Price Performance
WestRock stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
WestRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
