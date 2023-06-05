Mirova Sells 1,066 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirova decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in DexCom were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

