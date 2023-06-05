Mirova Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $675.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $668.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

