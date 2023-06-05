Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $686.53

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $686.53 and last traded at $668.80, with a volume of 5040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $667.27.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $627.22 and its 200 day moving average is $599.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.