Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.14. 2,836,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

