Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock remained flat at $74.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

