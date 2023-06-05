MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 28.0 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $397.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.21.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after acquiring an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.