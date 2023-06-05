MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $220.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.17.

MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.04. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $397.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

