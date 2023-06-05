Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 5.7%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 155,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 224,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $504,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

