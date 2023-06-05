Morgan Stanley Boosts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of C3.ai from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.36.
C3.ai Price Performance
AI stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
