Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Movado Group stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Movado Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

