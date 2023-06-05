Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.46 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148.11% and a negative return on equity of 365.53%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

