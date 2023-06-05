Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.69

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 1254134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 279,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 680,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

