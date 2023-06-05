NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Norden acquired 12,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,900 shares of company stock worth $685,026. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

