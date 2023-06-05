Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $39.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.14. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

