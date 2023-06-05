National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.40

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NXPGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt raised National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
National Express Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.
About National Express Group
National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.
