Natixis Buys 203,829 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,829 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of 3M worth $41,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Trading Down 3.0 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

