Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 334.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,517,285 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.4% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of Comcast worth $159,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526,652. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.