Natixis Has $36.96 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Natixis grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,917 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Paychex were worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.12. The company had a trading volume of 538,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

