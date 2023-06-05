Natixis Has $60.39 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 664,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,100. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

