Natixis Has $71.93 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Natixis lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 349,665 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.70% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $71,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.68.

MMP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $61.78. 308,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,208. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

