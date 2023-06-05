Natixis Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,714 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Chevron were worth $121,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,970. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

