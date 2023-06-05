Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 1,791 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,837. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

