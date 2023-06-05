Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires 5,655 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Price Performance

Crane Cuts Dividend

CR stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. 41,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

