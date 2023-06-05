Natixis Investment Managers International Has $398,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 47,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $451.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,850. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.47.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synopsys (SNPS)
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.