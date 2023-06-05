Natixis Investment Managers International Has $398,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 47,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $451.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,850. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.