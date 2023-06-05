Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,643.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,907,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 388,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,166,842.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 101,892 shares worth $22,051,215. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.38. 167,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,386. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

