Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 3.3% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $44,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,259. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.36. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

