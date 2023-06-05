Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 10,000 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in H World Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,091,000 after buying an additional 1,278,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H World Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $40.36. 544,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

