Natixis Sells 24,407 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Natixis lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $95,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.71.

NYSE:CI traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $260.25. The stock had a trading volume of 313,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,815. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.87.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

