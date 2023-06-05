Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 4.2%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 4,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, William Blair began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Nayax Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nayax (NYAX)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.