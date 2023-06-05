Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Down 4.2%

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 4,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at $11,667,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $719,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

