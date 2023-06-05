Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.88. 2,448,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

