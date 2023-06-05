Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.18 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Ares Management accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,359,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 and have sold 7,271,773 shares worth $193,267,088. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 771,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $79.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.