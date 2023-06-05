Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $757,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

VOYA traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.32. 616,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

About Voya Financial



Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

