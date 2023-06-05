Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $799,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,440,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $288.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

