Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.85. 1,654,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $287.56. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

