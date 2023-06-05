Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $911,000 Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Prothena Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 330,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,211. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.36. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $3,316,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,844.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $238,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,550 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

