Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Ulta Beauty makes up about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.01. 1,047,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

