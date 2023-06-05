Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0033

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $134.78 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,560,509,415 coins and its circulating supply is 40,987,107,635 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

